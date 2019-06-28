Mumbai Rains: Three dead, two injured after being electrocuted

mumbai-rains

One of the incidents took place at Anna Nagar near the RTO Office in Andheri West; the other incident, occurred in a chawl at the Irwani Estate on Mahakali Caves Road

Representational Pic

As Mumbai rains hit the city, in two separate incidents, three people died from electrocution and two others were left injured on Friday. While one of the incidents occurred at Andheri West, the other took place at Mahakali Caves in Goregaon East and the local police are investigating the matter.

One of the incidents took place at Anna Nagar near the RTO Office in Andheri West at 7:48 am. Civic officials said that 60-year-old Kashima Yudiyar was injured after being electrocuted and was rushed to Cooper Hospital where she was declared dead. Staff members at Cooper hospital said that Yudiyar suffered 30 per cent burns.

In the other incident, which occurred in a chawl at the Irwani Estate on Mahakali Caves Road at 7:56 am, 60-year-old Rajesh Yadav and 35-year-old Sanjay Yadav died after being electrocuted. Two others including a 50-year-old woman named Ashadevi Yadav and 24-year-old Deepu Yadav suffered injuries and were taken to Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari East.

Civic officials said when Sanjay went to turn off the fan, he suffered an electric shock after which his father Rajesh touched him and was also electrocuted. "After Sanjay and his father, Ashadevi, Sanjay's mother tried to pull them away and was also electrocuted. Her youngest son Deepu touched her and was also electrocuted," said the official. Ashadevi and Deepu, however, survived and are in a stable condition.

