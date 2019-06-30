Mumbai rains: Trees fall on car in Raheja Garden, no casualties in Thane

mumbai-rains

Mumbai observed a reduction in cloud mass over North Konkan area and as a result, lower rainfall is expected over the next 12 hours

Due to heavy winds and rainfall in the city, trees in Raheja Garden area fell on cars on Sunday morning. However, no casualties have been reported. Fire brigade rushed to the spot to mitigate the situation. The city and surrounding North Konkan area is likely to get respite from the heavy rainfall as the Indian Meteorological Department, Mumbai observed a reduction in cloud mass over North Konkan area and as a result, lower rainfall is expected over the next 12 hours.

Recently, an aluminum cladding panel fell off the facade of Churchgate station, killing Madhukar Appa Narvekar (62). Another such incident at Bandra West saw an acrylic sheet of a skywalk collapsing opposite Saraswat Bank, injuring three passers-by - Malisa Najarat, 30, Sulakshana Vaze, 41, Tejal Kadam, 27. The Western Railway clarified that the cladding fell due to heavy cyclonic winds and rains. The panels on the east facade of Churchgate station fell from the second and third floor. Narvekar was immediately rushed to GT hospital, where he succumbed to injuries. A junior administrative grade inquiry has been constituted to investigate this incident. An ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh has been handed over to his family.

Western Railway chief public relations officer Ravinder Bhakar said that the intensity of winds was so much that it forced the panels down. "We will review the entire structure and if necessary dismantle the weaker parts of the building," he said.

With inputs from ANI

