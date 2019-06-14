Mumbai Rains: Two dead in tree collapse incidents in Jogeshwari, Malad

mumbai-rains

Mumbai and surrounding areas have been receiving spells of rain amid strong winds in the last couple of days

Two persons have died and another has been injured in incidents of tree collapse in the city since Thursday.

Mumbai and surrounding areas have been receiving spells of rain amid strong winds in the last couple of days. Two persons were injured when a tree branch fell on them near Vijaykar Wadi on SV Road in Malad around 6.30 am Friday, an official of the disaster management unit of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Shailesh Mohanlal Rathod (38) was declared `brought dead' at Shatabdi Hospital while the other person was undergoing treatment, said the official. On Thursday, Anil Ghosalkar (48) was critically injured when a tree collapsed at Takshashila Cooperative Housing Society in suburban Jogeshwari.

He succumbed to the injuries at Holy Spirit Hospital Friday, the official said. A notice had been issued to the housing society on April 24 to get the overgrown trees on its premises trimmed, the official added.

Other injury cases

Day four of the rains in the city and suburbs was no less troublesome than day three, no thanks to Cyclone Vayu. Four people were injured in tree fall incidents on Thursday, while in Thane a hoarding collapsed in the strong winds near the railway station. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

In the first incident of injuries, Saiman Ballappa, 7, and his mother Sulochana Balappa, 45, were hurt near Jose Compound in Sahar village when a tree fell on them. The injured duo were immediately taken to the R N Cooper Hospital. Saiman's hand was fractured while Sulochana sustained injuries to her head and shoulders. While Saiman has been admitted, it is learnt that she took discharge against doctor's advice.

A hoarding near Thane railway station collapsed due to strong winds on Thursday morning. No one was injured in the incident. However, later a tree branch fell on Gokhale Road, injuring an 11-year-old and a 50-year-old man, Atul Patel. They were immediately taken to the civil hospital. They had sustained minor scratches and so were immediately released.

Inputs from PTI

