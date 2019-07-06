Mumbai Rains: Two drown at sea near Marine Drive; rescue operation underway

national

Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police were immediately rushed to the spot. The rescue operation is underway

In a tragic incident, two unknown persons drowned at sea near Marine Drive around 2 in the afternoon. Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police were immediately rushed to the spot. The identity of the drowned is still unknown. The divers of the Indian Navy have also reached the spot and rescue operations are underway. More details are awaited.

In a similar incident, a 21-year-old Thane man allegedly drowned on July 1, 2019, in a pond under the waterfall near the Kondeshwar temple in Badlapur. According to police, The deceased identified as Roshan More had gone to Badlapur for a picnic. The heavy downpour which had lashed the city in the first week of July rendered all water bodies in the area dangerous.

"Despite warnings put up around the waterfall, people enter the water. More went for a swim but drowned. His body was recovered by the fire brigade in the evening,” said an officer from Thane Rural Police. "We have registered an accidental death report and are investigating into whether others pressed him to go into the water," the officer added

