Mumbai Rains: Two men suffocate to death in Malad subway

mumbai-rains

Fire brigade could locate Scorpio car only an hour after the men called their friends for help

Irfan Khan and (right) Gulsad Sheikh

Two friends died of suffocation after they got locked inside a car in the flooded subway in Malad on Monday night. The deceased have been identified as Irfan Khan, 38 and Gulsad Sheikh, 34.

Khan and Sheikh, residents of Pathanwadi, were headed to a friend's house in Malad West when their vehicle got stuck in the subway around 11:30 pm. They called their friends for help and asked them to inform the fire brigade officials. As they waited for help, water level started rising and their vehicle was submerged. They made several attempts to escape but failed.

Meanwhile, a fire brigade team in a boat spotted the vehicle after about an hour and had to call in a disaster management team to pull the car out. "When car was pulled out, Khan and Sheikh were found unconscious. They were taken to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali, where the doctors declared them dead on arrival," said a police officer.

The scratches on the window confirmed that they made desperate attempts to escape but the car was jammed due flooding outside, said an official. Preliminary post-mortem report confirmed both died due to suffocation.

Malad police have registered an accidental death report in the matter. Meanwhile, the deceased's relatives claimed that Khan and Sheikh could have been saved had the fire brigade reached the spot on time with proper equipment.



Virender Bhuniya and Rajan Das

Two electrocuted in Mira Rd restaurant

Two employees died of electrocution while one was injured at a restaurant in Kashimira, Mira Road, on Tuesday. Around 2.15 am when three employees of Spice & Rice restaurant were trying to put out a fridge fire after flood water gushed inside, they were electrocuted.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates