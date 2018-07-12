Mumbai Rains: Vasai-Virar limp back to normalcy after deluge

The past two days were tough for both residents, and officials involved in rescue operations

People wade through a flooded street following heavy rains on Tuesday, Pic/PTI

After three days of power cuts and waterlogging due to the heavy rains, Vasai and Virar slowly began crawling back to normalcy from Wednesday. The past two days were tough for both residents, and officials involved in rescue operations.

The Vasai main road is under water, as also are Nalasopara and jakat naka area at Virar west. By Wednesday night electricity supply was restored to almost all of Vasai and Virar. An MSEDCL spokesperson said power was restored to 99 per cent of Vasai and Virar. Work was on to restore it in few areas. Railway services were also restored by around 2:15pm.

Ankit Satra, a resident of Virar West said, "We have been living without light and water for past two days. We don't have food to last more than three days. The municipal corporation should at least provide water. Even mobile phones are not functioning."

Palghar police on Wednesday posted on Twitter that they were trying to help in the best possible way and the force was operational 24X7, but needed people's "support and patience to deal with this situation". They helped the family of a sick child get him to a hospital at Sun City, Vasai. His father had asked for help on Twitter. Locals appreciate the rescue operations, but can't wait to start their daily routine.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates