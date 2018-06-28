Mumbai Rains: Western Railway kicks off safety drive for monsoon

"The special safety drive, launched earlier this week, will continue till the end of September, during which all of WR's divisions will be put on alert to prevent accidents due to cyclonic storm, heavy rainfall, landslides etc," a senior WR

The Western Railway has launched a special safety drive across its entire network to ensure safe travel for its passengers during extreme weather conditions in monsoon.

"The special safety drive, launched earlier this week, will continue till the end of September, during which all of WR's divisions will be put on alert to prevent accidents due to cyclonic storm, heavy rainfall, landslides etc," a senior WR official added.

Special precautions will be taken in areas prone to landslides, hill slips, boulder fallings, etc, and patrolling will be carried out in vulnerable and identified sections.

"Identification of new vulnerable points, trimming of tree branches, clearing drainage in yards and clock sections, prevention of waterlogging on tracks, joint inspection by signalling and pathway staff of points, crossings and track circuits, etc will be ensured," a statement issued by WR chief spokesperson Ravinder Bhakar stated, adding, "Adequate measures will be taken when advance warning is received from IMD."

