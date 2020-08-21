Mumbai Rains: Wet Ganesh Chaturthi expected as IMD forecast heavy showers for weekend

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains at isolated places in Mumbai and its neighbouring areas ahead of the festive weekend. The city has been gearing up to celebrate the annual 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi that begins on Saturday.

The weather department has retained the yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar district for the weekend, predicting heavy rains in isolated areas, whereas the Raigad and Ratnagiri have been placed in orange alert with heavy to very heavy rains prediction, with the possibility of waterlogging and flooding. The IMD has also predicted gusty winds ranging between 45 to 55 kmph along the coast for the weekend.

Predicting widespread rains for the Konkan coast and parts of interior Maharashtra for the weekend, IMD said in its bulletin that the rain activity is due to the east-west sheer zone persisting across central India between 3.6 km and 7.6 km above mean sea level, which is tilting southwards.

Thus, the weather department has forecast moderate rains for the city on Friday with chances of heavy rains in isolated areas.

On Thursday, Mumbai received light to moderate rains with a persistent cloud cover over the city and neighbouring areas. The weather department’s Santacruz observatory received 22.7 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours, whereas the Colaba observatory received 5 mm rainfall.

The city and the suburbs have been witnessing scattered rains with occasional thundershowers for the past few days.

