Mumbai: Raj Thackeray meets Commissioner of Police over Ganesh pandal permits

Ganeshotsav mandals are apparently facing problems in getting permission to set up pandals from the Brihanmumai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Mumbai Police.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday met Mumbai Commissioner of Police, Subodh Jaiswal, for giving permission to the Ganeshotsav mandals ahead of the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Ganeshotsav mandals are apparently facing problems in getting permission to set up pandals from the Brihanmumai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Mumbai Police.

A delegation of mandal representatives met Thackeray on Tuesday and requested him to look into the matter. According to them, the strict conditions set by the court have made it difficult for them to set up pandals. Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated across India on September 13.

Last year, the BMC received only 1,860 requests from Ganpati mandals to erect pandals compared to 2,538 in 2016. This drop was attributed to a depressed real estate market and stringent procedures implemented by the BMC in the permission process. It was later seen that only 553 application out of the 1,860 submitted have been accepted by the BMC

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever