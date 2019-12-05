Mumbai: Raj Thackeray tells us why everyone should watch Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat

MNS chief Raj Thackeray takes a look at the vintage camera on display at the National Film Archive of India

MNS chief Raj Thackeray, on Thursday, took to social networking site Twitter and shared a heartwarming post where the politician gave his verdict on the magnum opus Panipat, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, which is scheduled to release on Friday.

Raj Thackeray, who was last seen at his cousin Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in ceremony held at Shivaji Park in Dadar posted his review on Panipat in Marathi and English.

Here's what Raj Thackeray had to say about the movie: The Panipat war is etched in our history as a classic manifestation of how the Marathas valiantly fought this war to preserve our sovereignty. They took their flag right up to Attock city (Pakistan) and yet fell short of a victory. To get the perspective behind this defeat, one needs to go back into our history of the Panipat war."

Further speaking about the movie directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Raj Thackeray wrote: The film 'Panipat' by Shri. Ashutosh Gowariker is a audio-visual documentation of this epic war and everybody should definitely watch it.

Here's what Gowariker said to Raj Thackeray:

Soon after Raj Thackeray shared his opinion about the film, Ashutosh Gowariker, the director took note of it and retweeted his review. While sharing Raj Thackeray's review, Gowariker wrote: Dear Raj, I express my deep gratitude to you for the glorification of the film 'Panipat' by enclosing this magnificent gallantry in Hinduism in the eighteenth century with such magnificent and heroic words, that it made political and social upheaval."

The film review by Raj Thackeray has garnered nearly 300 re-tweets and about 3,000 likes and still counting. So, will you watch the movie Panipat?

