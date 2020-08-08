Mumbai: Rapper Badhsah questioned by police in fake followers racket

Rapper Badshah was grilled by the Mumbai police for over nine hours on Friday in connection with probe into a racket which creates and sells fake social media followers and 'likes'', an official said. Badshah reached the office of the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) around 12.30 pm. He stepped out of the CIU office around 9.45 at night, said the official.

He has been summoned for questioning on Saturday afternoon too, the official added.

The CIU started probing the racket after Bollywood singer Bhumi Trivedi found that somebody had created her fake profile on social media and complained to the police.

