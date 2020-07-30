Mumbai: Reay Road Bridge to get a makeover soon

The Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (MRIDC) and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have finalised a plan to rebuild century-old heritage Reay Road Bridge with cable-stayed one.

The British-era bridge constructed in 1904, though in good condition, needs major repairs, as suggested in the audit by structural engineers of the BMC. The bridge was also shut for a week last year after a passing lorry hit one of its cast-iron pillars damaging it badly.

Rajesh Kumar Jaiswal, managing director, MRIDC said, "The new cable-stayed bridge will have a longer span, to minimize the number of foundations as well as shifting of the underground utilities."

The proposal is a part of the overall development and reconstruction of 11 road-over-bridges (ROBs) and one subway in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The designs of Byculla Bridge over Central Railway had been unveiled two weeks ago. "The new bridge is planned in such a manner that the vertical clearance (height for passing vehicles) is maintained as per national standards of India Roads Congress (IRC). With the planned alignment, no nearby existing structures need to be dismantled. The construction scheme has been chosen to be of 'segmental construction' to be done in segments which would lead to better quality control and minimum construction time with least disturbance to running trains," he added.

"The pedestrian movement towards Reay Road railway station shall be ensured by providing a footpath. The overall bridge design also has additional elements like a selfie point and architectural LED lightings to enhance the aesthetic appeal," he added.

The length of the new cable-stayed bridge is 280 metres with an approximate cost of construction is R142 crore. The BMC plans to complete work on the bridge in less than two years, once the construction begins.

1904

Year the old Reay Road Bridge was built

Rs 142cr

Total cost of the new bridge

