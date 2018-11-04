Mumbai: 'Regularise illegal lofts in municipal markets'

national

In a letter written to the administration, he has cited the example of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Market, popularly known as Crawford Market, where about 488 units have lofts or storage places

A representation image of Crawford Market

Haji Halim Khan, chairman of markets committee and a Shiv Sena corporator, wants to regularise illegally constructed lofts and mezzanine floors in municipal markets. He claims this will increase the civic body's revenue by over Rs 4 crore.

In a letter written to the administration, he has cited the example of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Market, popularly known as Crawford Market, where about 488 units have lofts or storage places.

There are 93 municipal markets in the city. According to the policy, BMC can charge 40 per cent rent on mezzanine space or lofts. Simply by enforcing the policy, the BMC can increase its income instead of incurring losses, he states. He says, "There are over 10,000 units that have [such] lofts. Our inspectors are very well aware of it but don't act on it." Despite several attempts to reach assistant municipal commissioner of markets department, Sangeeta Hasnale, she could not be traced for a comment.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates