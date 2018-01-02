Mumbai: Reprimanded by aunt for bunking classes, Kalyan teen flees from home

Kalyan family approaches police after 16-year-old goes missing; minor's aunt had allegedly scolded the boy for bunking classes



Ashish Sanjay Dhumal went missing on December 29

A 16-year-old allegedly fled from his Kalyan residence after his aunt scolded him for bunking classes. The minor, identified as Ashish Sanjay Dhumal, is a student at the Saket College Of Arts Commerce & Science, Kalyan. While his parents, who are both farmers, live in Satara, Ashish stayed with in his paternal uncle, Ravindra Dhumal, in Kalyan. The incident came to light after Ravindra approached the Kolshewadi police.

Speaking to mid-day, Ravindra, an assistant desk officer at the Mantralaya, said, Ashish's elder brother is a special child. Their parents could not afford to send both children to school, so they sent Ashish to live with us and we admitted him to a good school. He has been with us since Std V. He would return to Satara for his vacations."

"On December 28, my wife found out that he had been bunking college frequently, so she scolded him. It's possible that he left our home because he was hurt, but we have never screamed at him. Also, he was not the kind to run away from home," he added. The Dhwarka Nagri Co-operative housing Society, Santosh Nagar, resident added, "On December 29, Ashish left for college around 7 am, but he never returned home. We called up his friends and the college authorities, but nobody had seen him that day. We are afraid that he may have been kidnapped, so we rushed to the cops and filed a complaint."

Ashish's parents were duly informed. "Ashish didn't go to Satara either. His parents have decided to wait there just in case he turns up at Satara," Ravindra said. A senior Kolshewadi police officer said, "We have filed a case under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code. We have launched a probe to find the minor boy. Ashish did not own a phone, which is proving to be a problem. But, it's too early to say anything."

