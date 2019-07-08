Mumbai: Ridley sea turtle, Indian golden jackal rescued by NGO RAWW team

national

Pics/ Ranjeet Jadhav

Responding to two major wildlife distress calls in the city on Sunday, a team of NGO RAWW rescued one injured Olive Ridley Sea Turtle from Worli and one Indian Golden Jackal from Vikhroli.

Confirming the same, Honorary Wildlife Warden of Thane and Head of NGO RAWW, Pawan Sharma said, "The Olive Ridley Sea Turtle has a critically injured flipper and damaged shell whereas the jackal was trapped in society next to Vikhroli Police Station at Kanamwar Nagar."

It may be noted that two rescue teams were assigned for attending both the wildlife rescue calls. A team led by Mahesh Ithape with Uday Karande, Akshay Nimbre and Pareen Shah rescued the Golden Jackal after a three-hour operation where the jackal had no option to escape as it had got trapped between slums, societies, highway and stray dogs. It was properly secured and then rescued by the team."

Another team led by Arun Kadam, Jayraj Nayak Prathamesh Panchal and Rajesh Mahadik rescued the injured sea turtle.

"Both were examined and treated by Dr. Rina Dev and are currently under observation with intimation to the forest department." added Sharma.

