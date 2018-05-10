Mumbai: Romanian national found in pool of blood at posh Cuffe Parade high-rise

Early yesterday, security guard at Cuffe Parade's Maker Tower 5 walked in on a foreigner lying in a pool of blood on the ground. The native of Romania had allegedly jumped from the 11th floor



The man was taken to GT hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The travel agent who had booked the ticket told cops that he had come to Mumbai to go to the Romania Consulate. "It was shifted to Delhi in 2009. He was short of cash and seeking help," said an officer. "We've contacted the embassy for his details," said Dr Manoj Kumar Sharma, DCP (zone I).

