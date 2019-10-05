Mumbai: RPF returns bag with laptop to owner after he forgets it on train

32-year old Thane resident Naved Ansari forgot his bag on the train while alighting at Thane station. The bag had his laptop and Rs 9500 cash. He called the railway helpline and the RPF identified the train at Dombivli railway station and found Ansari's bag. The bag was returned to its owner with all valuables intact.

Pradip Kinholkar, police constable, Dombivli, RPF told Hindustan Times, "On Thursday night, we got a call from the control room about the train that had a bag with laptop and cash in it. We traced the train at Dombivli railway station and found the bag in the first-class compartment. We checked its contents and nothing was missing. It was handed over to the commuter on Friday morning."

Ansari was returning home from work from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus at around 9:45 pm. He had kept his bag on the luggage rack and he got down at Thane station. By the time, he realised that he had forgotten his bag, the train had left the platform.

Ansari said, "The promptness of the RPF helped in tracing the bag. I am thankful to the officers."

