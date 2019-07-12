Mumbai: Rs 9.5 lakh lost and found in one hour flat!

national

Couple on two-wheeler was on way to Lower Parel to seal a property deal when the bag with the money fell off somewhere at Bhendi Bazaar

JJ Marg police return the purse to Raksha and Rakesh Gohil

Thanks to the quick action of the JJ Marg police, a couple got their bag containing Rs 9.50 lakh cash and a mobile phone, within an hour of losing it on Wednesday. Raksha Gohil and her husband, Rakesh, were carrying the bag wrapped in a plastic cover because of the rain. They had placed it between them while riding their two-wheeler to their destination.

They were on their way from Kalbadevi to seal a property deal at Lower Parel in the afternoon when the bag slipped unnoticed and fell on the road somewhere near the Bhendi Bazaar junction.

Bag goes missing

"It was only after some time that Raksha Gohil noticed the bag was missing. On the suggestion of local residents, the couple came to JJ Marg police station and we started to investigate the matter," said a police officer. Divisional Assistant Commissioner of police Avinash Dharmadhikari formed a team of officers including PSI Sachin Dhage, PSI Fareed Khan and other staff to locate the missing bag.

"We saw the bag fall on the busy stretch near Bhendi Bazaar junction in CCTV footage. A few minutes later, a bicycle-borne youth was seen picking it up and taking it with him. We noticed a big carrier on the bicycle and realised that the man could be ferrying bakery products in nearby areas. Our team contacted a few bakery shops where the grab of CCTV footage of the bicycle-borne youth was shown and we found him," said Dharmadhikari. The man was not arrested as he intended to take the bag to the police after work.

The police returned the money and the mobile phone to the Gohils who were all praise for them. "I am very thankful to the Mumbai police for tracing the bag and giving us our money and mobile phone back in an hour," said Rakesh.

