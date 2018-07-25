Mumbai: RTO Borivali seizes, destroys 'expired' autos

According to the law, the validity of public transport vehicles, especially autos in Mumbai is 15 years. "Despite this hundreds of such autos are being run by their owners

One of the auto rickshaws being destroyed

The Regional Transport office (RTO), Borivali, has started a campaign to seize auto rickshaws being used despite the expiry of their service period, and destroy them. Their owners are also being arrested. In the past six days RTO officials have seized 18 autos and registered FIRs against their owners.

People residing in North Mumbai were facing heavy traffic jams, especially during peak hours, on roads leading to railway stations. When it was investigated, it was found that these jams were due to the large number of autos moving towards the stations. It was also discovered that the validity of many of these autos had expired.

According to the law, the validity of public transport vehicles, especially autos in Mumbai is 15 years. "Despite this hundreds of such autos are being run by their owners. We started a campaign against such vehicles and in the past six days we have seized 18 such autos and registered FIRs against their owners in North Mumbai region," said Ravi Gaikwad, RTO chief, Borivali division.

The autos which were seized were taken to the regional centres and scrapped after crushing them, he added. The auto owners were held under Sections 188 (disobedience to order) and 420 (cheating) of IPC said a police official.

