Mumbai Saga: Emraan Hashmi to don the role of a cop for the first time

Sanjay Gupta and Bhushan Kumar's dream project Mumbai Saga is a gangster drama, set in the 1980s and 1990s. It revolves around the key events that turned Bombay to Mumbai, including the mills downing shutters, the murder of a key businessman, the nexus between politicians, cops, the underworld and the business fraternity, and the drama around the eventual changes in the city's landscape.

The film stars John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in roles. In the film where John plays the role of a gangster, Emraan Hashmi is all set to face him in the battle as he plays the role of a cop. It is a new kind of experience for Emraan as for the first time he is being on the other side of the law.

Sources say, "When the actor met Sanjay Gupta 2 months back, the director offered him the role of a cop for which he had to bulk up in order to look convincing in front of actors like John Abraham who is known for his physique."

As Emraan was shooting for his next film Ezra in, it wasn't easy for him to work out hard and bulk up. But being a go-getter Emraan worked out twice a day and gave clear instructions to his trainer about the physique he wanted for the role. With hard work n proper diet, Emraan achieved his dream body in just one and a half months.

When contacted Emraan Hashmi, he said, "After being an outlaw in so many films, it feels really great to be on the other side of the law. l worked hard on my physique because I knew it was important to acquire off the fuller frame for my part."

Mumbai Saga boasts of a big ensemble cast of John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Aggarwal, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty among others. It is touted to be the biggest drama film of 2020. Produced by T-Series and White Feather Films, the movie will take us through the journey of Bombay turning into Mumbai. The film is slated to release on June 19, 2020.

