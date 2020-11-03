Mumbai: Sameet Thakkar, rearrested for derogatory remarks against Uddhav Thackeray, sent to police custody

Sameet Thakkar, who was arrested on October 24 for allegedly making objectionable comments against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his family on social media, was granted bail by a Nagpur Court on Monday.

However, soon after getting bail, Thakkar was rearrested by Mumbai Police. He was produced before a court in Mumbai on Tuesday and sent to police custody till November 9.

Thakkar, who is a member of the BJP IT Cell, was absconding after appearing before the VP Road police. He was arrested on October 24.

On the direction of the Bombay High Court, Thakkar had appeared before the VP Road police on October 5. However, he excused himself on the pretext of going to the washroom and disappeared. At that time, the PI of Cyber Police station was also present as another criminal case of cybercrime was also registered against him.

Thakkar violated the court order and also insulted the process of law by not submitting his mobile, laptop, etc. On October 12, another hearing took place in the HC, and Thakkar was again directed to appear before the VP Road Police and BKC Cyber police on October 16 to record his statement, however, he did not appear before the police.

On October 20, the Nagpur High Court dismissed his plea seeking quashing of the case filed against him on the grounds of non-cooperation. On October 23, a hearing was scheduled before Mumbai High Court, and in the matter, advocate Abhinav Chandrachud returned the brief and submitted through on record advocate that he will not continue the matter.

"All those who had and are still motivating and helping Sameet Thakker in such cyber crime matters, police will take strict action against all of them," complainant advocate Dharmendra Mishra had said. Later, Thakkar was arrested by the Nagpur police.

