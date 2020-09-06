Mumbai: Security Tightened At Uddhav Thackeray's Residence Matoshree After Call From Alleged Dawood Aide

The Mumbai Police have beefed up security outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence Matoshree after an unidentified caller on Saturday, claiming to be fugitive underworld don, Dawood Ibrahim's aide called at the landline number of CM's residence. The caller told the operator that he was calling on behalf of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and wanted CM Thackeray to have a chat with Dawood. The caller also allegedly threatened to blow off Matoshree bungalow if chief minster refused to speak to the gangster.

Mumbai Police beefed up security outside Maharashtra Chief Minister #UddhavThackeray's residence in Bandra after a call was made from a unknown person claiming to be underworld don #DawoodIbrahim’s aide.



ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ½: @middayshadab pic.twitter.com/HnKH31QH1c — Mid Day (@mid_day) September 6, 2020

Mumbai Police spokesperson N Ambika confirmed the development and told mid-day, "The security has been beefed up at Matoshree following the threat call and the inquiry in the matter is underway."

According to officials from Mumbai Crime Branch, on Saturday late evening the operator at Matoshree received a call at around 9 pm. The caller claimed that he was calling from Dubai on behalf of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Security tightened at Maharashtra CM's residence Matoshree, as a precautionary measure after 2 calls were received on the landline at Matoshree wherein caller said he was calling on behalf of Dawood Ibrahim & wanted to speak to CM. We're trying to locate the caller: Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/ZVxosnDKx4 — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2020

"The caller introduced himself as a member of the D gang and asked the operators to connect him to the chief minister so that Dawood can speak to him about some important issues," a senior officer told mid-day.

However, the operator did not connect the caller to the CM and disconnected his call. "Within seconds the caller made a second call and threatened that if the CM did not come on-line they would blow up Matoshree bungalow," an officer added.

After the Chief Minister's security team was informed about the call, security was beefed up by the Mumbai Police outside Matoshree, where Uddhav Thackeray resides with his family. The Anti Extortion Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating and trying to locate the call. "It may be a hoax call but we cannot take a risk and security is tightened, after the inquiry if needed we will register an FIR," the officer said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news