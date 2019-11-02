Mumbai selectors set for massive pay hike

This picture has been used for representation purpose only

The selection committees of the Mumbai Cricket Association ( MCA) are set for a massive pay hike.

During yesterday's Apex Council meeting, it was decided to review the remuneration of all selectors [ u- 16, u- 19, u- 23 and senior team] after it was brought to the notice of the committee members that the selectors [ or recommenders as they are officially called] have not been paid so far in the season.

The Apex Council has decided to check how much other state associations are paying their selectors and accordingly prepare a proposal.

Before the season started, the MCA had hiked selectors' remuneration on the recommendation of the erstwhile Cricket Improvement Committee. Currently, the chairman of MCA's senior selection committee receives Rs 3.5 lakh for the entire season while his colleagues get Rs 3 lakh.

It is learnt that the remuneration for selectors will be at par with other cricket associations.

However, it remains to be seen whether Milind Rege's selection committee will stay depending on the eligibility criteria as per the new MCA constitution.

At the meeting held at the MCA office yesterday, it was decided to let the MCA general body decide the appointments of ombudsman, ethics officer and cricket committee.

A decision to appoint vice- president Amol Kale to be MCA's representative in the upcoming BCCI's Annual General Body meeting was also taken.

For the December 6 T20I match at the Wankhede Stadium between India and West Indies, there could be a marginal hike of 10 to 20 per cent in ticket rates.

During the 2017 India v Sri Lanka T20I, the minimum cost of a ticket was Rs 500.

