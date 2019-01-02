Mumbai: Senior citizen spends New Year night serving tea to police, people

national

Sudhir Malhotra, 69, from Andheri, who is into the business of tea production, spent the New Year night with his servant, serving tea to people

Sudhir Malhotra spent the night serving tea for free to people on duty. Pic/Rane Ashish

On Monday night when the world was busy welcoming the New Year with great fanfare, a 69-year-old man was busy serving tea free of cost to police and bystanders around Juhu.

Sudhir Malhotra, 69, from Andheri, who is into the business of tea production, spent the New Year night with his servant, serving tea to people. "I left home on a Scooty around 11pm with four thermal kettles filled with tea. I went around Juhu where me and my servant served tea to many people including policemen.

On New Year's, when everyone was celebrating, these policemen were on duty for our well-being. So I thought being in the tea business, I should at least serve them tea while we welcome the New Year," he said.

