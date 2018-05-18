Mumbai: Septuagenarian left homeless finds shelter with Sakinaka cops' help

Around 4 pm, a woman in her 70s tottered in, seeking help from the police - a maid in a hospital in Sakinaka, she had been rendered jobless and homeless after the civic body demolished the hospital. Having no kith or kin, she had come to the men



Sakinaka police officers with Lata Singh

It was a busy Thursday for sub-inspector Neelesh Bhalerao at Sakinaka police station. Around 4 pm, a woman in her 70s tottered in, seeking help from the police - a maid in a hospital in Sakinaka, she had been rendered jobless and homeless after the civic body demolished the hospital. Having no kith or kin, she had come to the men in khaki full of hope.

The Sakinaka police officer and his colleagues made arrangements for her in an old-age home, and now, the police station is trying to collect funds for her survival there.

Happy to help

Lata Shivraj Singh Pardeshi was working at Chachad Hospital in Moily Village, when a couple of days ago, the civic body demolished the hospital. She had been employed there for the last 20 years.

"She was working as well as staying at the hospital, after losing her son 10 years ago in a tanker explosion," said Bhalerao. "After the demolition, she had no place to live; someone brought her to Sakinaka police station and left her at the gate." Another officer said, "She lost her husband 20 years ago and son 10 years ago. As she didn't get along with her daughter-in-law, she decided to shift to Chachad Hospital."

The policemen informed senior inspector Avinash Dharmadhikari, who then asked them to take care of Pardeshi. "Even before anyone could be assigned to take care of her rehabilitation, all personnel at the police station started getting in touch with their contacts to fix something for her. Food and clothes were arranged immediately," said Dharmadhikari.

Home sweet home

After calling several NGOs and old-age homes, an old-age home in Karjat, Vishramghar Vruddhashram run by Samajik Vikas Kendra, agreed to accommodate Pardeshi. "Before taking her there, we took her to Rajawadi Hospital for a routine check-up, which showed she had no illness," said Bhalerao.

