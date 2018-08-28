Mumbai: Seven buffalo calves tied up and left to die inside SGNP

national

The rescuers alleged that there is an illegal tabela operating inside the SGNP's boundaries, and the calves were abandoned because they are not as valuable as milk-producing females

One of the rescued calves is in a serious condition

Nature lovers associated with the River March group on Sunday rescued seven male buffalo calves that had been tied up inside Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) and allegedly left to die. The rescuers alleged that there is an illegal tabela operating inside the park's boundaries, and the calves were abandoned because they are not as valuable as milk-producing females. The younglings were less than a week old, and one of them is in a serious condition."

Tejas Shah, Vikram Chogale and Gopal Jhaveri from the River March group and four volunteers immediately rescued the buffalo offspring from the forested patch behind Thakur complex and washed them. They informed SGNP officials, who seized the calves and other buffalos grazing in the forest; all the bovine rescues were taken to the tourism zone of the park.

Shah said, "The female buffalo or cow is more important for milk production, so whenever a male calf is born it is either killed or abandoned. By tying them inside the forest, the owner of these calves has committed a bigger crime, because they would have attracted leopards close to the human settlements, and this could have resulted in man-animal conflict.

The rescuers also demanded action against the culprit and better patrolling in the park. "We want a clean-up of all tabelas in Mumbai to ensure ethical practices and hygiene, so that every child gets clean milk," added Shah.

Officialspeak

Anwar Ahmed, Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF) and SGNP director, said, "Cattle grazing is not permitted inside the protected area, and strict action will be taken against those responsible."

