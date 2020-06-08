Mumbai: Seven people died in 90 minutes on May 30, says Kirit Somaiya

Former Member of Parliament, Kirit Somaiya, and the daughter of a person who died at the civic-run Trauma Care Centre at Jogeshwari have lodged a complaint with the police against the centre and the BMC. They have alleged that seven people died in 90 minutes due to the defective oxygen system at the Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Hospital and have demanded its management be booked under IPC sections for causing death due to negligence.

Nanda Bhamre, daughter of Dada Bhamre, who died on May 30, said he was admitted on May 27. "On May 29, we were told he tested positive for COVID-19. My father told us that nobody was taking care of him. He tried to get us to speak to doctors, but no one took his call. On May 30, we were told he had died and that he had been on ventilator. I want the oxygen supply system to be investigated," Bhamre said.

'Book the management'

"At least seven people died in 90 minutes on May 30 at the trauma centre due to the defective oxygen supply system. We have filed a written complaint against BMC and the hospital management, to get them booked under IPC sections and for investigation of the matter," said Somaiya of the BJP.

The family of 33-year-old Mohammed Sadiq Sheikh also alleged he died at the same hospital due to the faulty oxygen system. He had been admitted on May 14.

"The next day he complained of breathlessness and said nobody was taking care of him. We kept calling the hospital but there was no response. He passed away on May 18.

Doctors said he was on ventilator. This is due to negligence of the hospital," said Mohammed Husain Sheikh, brother-in-law of Mohammed Sadiq. A social worker, Nizamuddin Sheikh, claimed he had alerted authorities including the BMC commissioner, but nothing was done. "We are inquiring in the matter," said an officer from Dindoshi police station.

Hospital speak

"There is enough oxygen supply, no problems at all. As far as the deaths are concerned, the preliminary report has been submitted to the state task force and they are investigating. All over patients are getting oxygen on time, we are coming out with an oxygen plant in the hospital as the number of patients is increasing," said Dr Vidya Mane, medical superintendent at the centre.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news