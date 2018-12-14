Mumbai: Seven years after man loses Rs 20 lakh for flats, cops file FIR

national

The Colaba-based businessman filed a private complaint with the Esplanade Court in 2016, which directed the Colaba police to lodge it; childhood friend and six others cheated him

The complainant NA Gala's (in picture) son said he sold his ancestral house in Kutch to pay for the two flats

The desire to have a bigger house and an offer from a childhood friend of two 225sq ft MHADA flats at low rates in Andheri East, tempted a Colaba-based businessman to shell out Rs 20 lakh (between September 2010 and February 2011). Sadly, the flats were non-existent.

After seven years of running around, pursuing his friend and others to return the money, in 2016, the complainant filed a private complaint before the Esplanade Court. The court last month directed the Colaba police to register an FIR (a copy is with this paper) in the case.

Five of the seven accused in the case – Nenshi Shah, Shantilal Shah, Lalji Shah, Subhash Shah, Pinank Shah, all residents of Vile Parle – applied for anticipatory bail. Two other accused had identified themselves as Shinde and Pawar. The Colaba police have registered an offence against the seven under vaious sections of the IPC.

Interestingly, before the accused were even arrested, five of them managed to move the Sessions Court, which granted them interim relief, and a decision on their anticipatory bail will be decided by the court on Saturday (December 15).

When contacted, an on duty police officer at Colaba police station said, "The case is being investigated by PI (Admn) Sadanand Mane and only he will be able to comment on its status."

What happened

In his complaint, the victim N A Gala stated that he runs a mobile accessory outlet in Colaba, where in 2010, the main accused, Nenshi Shah (his childhood friend), Lalji Shah and he discussed the allotment of MHADA flats. The duo claimed to be commission agents for MHADA. They assured Gala two flats at MHADA Colony, Andheri East, for Rs 20 lakh. They also introduced two people who posed as MHADA officials, and introduced themselves as Pawar and Shinde. They showed Gala a flat in Andheri East and the keys were arranged by another accused, Subhash Shah.

Trusting them, Gala paid two instalments of Rs 10 lakh each by cheque. When asked for receipts, Nenshi Shah allegedly stated that there was no need, as the allotment was already in process. However, thereafter all the accused were not reachable.

Sold property to buy flats: son

Nilesh Gala, the youngest son of the complainant said, "For many years the accused gave evasive answers. Now we know that they have cheated many financial institutions. Many FIRs and numerous cases of cheque bouncing have been registered against them. We will fight until our father gets his money back and all the accused are punished."

