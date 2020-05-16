Mumbai: Shahu Nagar police officer succumbs to COVID-19

Another police officer succumbed to COVID-19 on early Saturday morning. The deceased, identified as Assistant Police Inspector (API) Amol Kulkarni (32), was attached to Shahu Nagar in Dharavi. Kulkarni was taken to Sion Hospital after collapsing in the bathroom of his Pratiksha Nagar residence.

Kulkarni has been unwell for the last few days and had got himself tested for the virus couple of days ago. "He was on leave and got himself tested in Sion Hospital for Corona on May 13," said Vilas Gangavane, Senior Inspector of Shahu Nagar police station.

At 5 am on Saturday, he collapsed in his bathroom and was rushed to Sion Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. His reports came on Saturday, in which he was found to be tested positive for COVID-19.

Kulkarni, who was suffering from diabetes, was the detection officer in Shahu Nagar police station. He was known as a dynamic and energetic officer, who belonged to the Batch 108 of the Maharashtra Police Academy.

