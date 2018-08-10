Search

Mumbai: Shankar Mahadevan, Radio City RJs Salil and Archana fill potholes in Vashi

Aug 10, 2018, 15:12 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Pothole killer Mushtaq Ansari, Pothole man Dadarao Bhilorey, Radio City's RJ Salil, RJ Archana and singer Shankar Mahadevan were seen filling potholes at the Vashi Toll naka for the Kar Mumbaikar initiative by Radio City

L-R, Radio City's RJ Salil, RJ Archana, Singer Shankar Mahadevan, Mushtaq, Dadarao Bhilorey at Radio City's Kar Mumbaikar initiative at Vashi Toll Naka

Radio City's RJ Salil and RJ Archana filling the potholes in Vashi for the Kar Mumbaikar initiative

Shankar Mahadevan

Radio City's RJ Salil and RJ Archana along with Singer Shankar Mahadevan filling potholes at Vashi for the Kar Mumbaikar initiative by Radio City

