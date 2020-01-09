Mumbai: Sharad Pawar flags off Gandhi Shanti Yatra to oppose CAA

Sharad Pawar captured with other leaders during the flagging off of the Gandhi Shanti Yatra at the Gateway of India. Picture/Twitter Gaurav Sarkar

On Thursday morning, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar flagged off the 21-day long 'Gandhi Shanti Yatra' in order to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). the 21-day long Yatra which began from the Gateway of India will culminate on January 30, the death anniversary of the Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat in New Delhi.

Mahatma Gandhi will show the way to Indian people who are not happy with the current dispensation, says Sharad Pawar @PawarSpeaks while launching 'Gandhi Peace March' to be participated by Yashwant Sinha and others. @mid_day — Dharmendra Jore (@dharmendrajore) January 9, 2020

While flagging off the event, Pawar said that Mahatma Gandhi will show the way to Indians who are not happy with the current dispensation. Besides Pawar, the event was also graced by Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan, former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi's Prakash Ambedkar, and several other leaders.

Maratha strongman Sharad Pawar, along with @YashwantSinha , @prithvrj and Prakash Ambedkar flag off the Rashtra Manch’s “Gandhi Shanti Yatra” against the #CAA, #NCR and #NPR.

The march will culminate at New Delhi’s Rajghat on Jan 30, the death anniversary of MG. pic.twitter.com/PfNmLXgIay — Gaurav Sarkar (@pencilpusher24) January 9, 2020

The 21-day long Gandhi Shanti Yatra will cover a journey of 3,000 km and will Raj Ghat Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana. Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha said that various organisations including farmers will participate in the yatra. He also mentioned that the Yatra has been undertaken to push for the scrapping of the new Citizenship law.

The leaders gathered at the event demanded a fair investigation into the attack on JNU students and teachers which took place on Monday at the JNU campus in Delhi. While speaking at the event, NCP chief said that the BJP-led central government is using "dictatorial" policies that need to be answered through the non-violent way of Mahatma Gandhi.

The NCP stalwart also said that an atmosphere of fear is prevailing in the country on the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens. He further accused the government of creating a situation in the country where people are feeling that they will have to stay in camps set up by the government in case they do not have the required documents.

With inputs from agencies

