Watch video: Shiv Sena Corporator Milind Vaidya assaults chicken traders in Mahim

national

The former mayor of Mumbai, Milind Vaidya thrashed the traders after the chicken carriers had parked their vehicle in the Mahim railway station area

A screengrab of the viral video

Just a day ago, Congress legislator Nitesh Rane and his supporters thrashed and abused sub-engineer, Prakash Shedekar, over the poor condition of the Mumbai-Goa highway. They even vented their anger over him by bathing him with wet mud and slime and even attempted to tie him to a bridge.

#WATCH: Congress MLA Nitesh Narayan Rane and his supporters throw mud on engineer Prakash Shedekar at a bridge near Mumbai-Goa highway in Kankavali, when they were inspecting the potholes-ridden highway. They later tied him to the bridge over the river. pic.twitter.com/B1XJZ6Yu6z — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2019

Later in the day, Rane was arrested by the police after an FIR was filed against him. Videos of the incident went viral on social media evoking mixed reactions, with many condemning the incident.



Milind Vaidya throws the weighing scale after slapping the chicken trader

Also Read: Nitesh Rane arrested for threatening and abusing highway engineer

Now another viral video of chicken traders being thrashed openly in public in Mahim. On Friday, former mayor and current Shiv Sena Corporator Milind Vaidya allegedly assaulted chicken traders near Machhimar colony in Mahim.

#WATCH Mumbai: Shiv Sena Corporator Milind Vaidya assaulted chicken traders near Machimar Colony in Mahim, over chicken carriers' vehicles being parked in Mahim area near railway station. (Note: Strong language) pic.twitter.com/Dqd2aZOSmN — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2019

The former mayor of Mumbai thrashed the traders after the chicken carriers had parked their vehicle in the Mahim railway station area. "I have been raising this parking issue with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the last two years but no action has been taken. So I had to take this action," said Vaidya while speaking to ANI.



Milind Vaidya's men also assaulted other chicken traders who were present at the spot

The video which has gone viral over the internet shows the Sena corporator and his men allegedly thrashing the chicken traders brutally. The incident took place around 10 am this morning. As per sources, locals were reportedly facing difficulties and hygiene issues due to the vehicles parked in the area.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates