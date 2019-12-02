Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP's car runs over spotted deer inside Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

An SUV belonging to Shiv Sena MP Rajendra Gavit knocked down and killed a spotted deer at Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) on Wednesday.

Chief conservator of forest and SGNP Director Anwar Ahmed said, "A case has been registered against one person for rash driving and investigation is in progress." According to SGNP sources, the incident took place on Wednesday evening when the SUV, registered in Gavit's name, knocked down a spotted deer that was crossing the road adjacent to Trimurti station inside SGNP.

Another source from SGNP, on condition of anonymity, said, "The incident happened at around 6-6.30 pm. The car was heading towards the SGNP main gate when it knocked down the deer near Gandhi tekdi. The driver informed us about the accident at the main gate and the deer was rushed to SGNP veterinary hospital where it was declared dead."

Sources confirmed to mid-day that the vehicle has been seized and a forest offence has been registered. On Sunday, when mid-day visited SGNP, the white SUV was seen parked outside the SGNP director's office. As per an RTI application filed by a member of the River March Group in 2017, a total of eight animals have been killed inside SGNP.

"We would like to appeal to motorists to adhere to the driving laws inside SGNP. We have been creating awareness among tourists and are planning to start a campaign soon," Anwar added.

Nature lovers visiting SGNP have repeatedly complained about rash driving by tourists and despite efforts by authorities, motorists continue to speed. On Sunday, when mid-day visited SGNP, new boards were seen asking the motorist to drive below 20 kmph. When contacted Gavit was unavailable for comment.

