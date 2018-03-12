Mumbai: Singer Aditya Narayan detained by cops after injuring two in road accident

Narayan, who is the son of popular playback singer Udit Narayan, was booked under sections 338 and 279 Indian Penal Code

Aditya Narayan

Singer Aditya Narayan was detained by the Versova police after he hit an auto-rickshaw earlier on Monday. The accident occured at Andheri's Lokhandwala resulting in the injury of the auto rickshaw driver and one passenger.

Narayan, who is the son of popular playback singer Udit Narayan, was booked under sections 338 and 279 Indian Penal Code for rash driving and causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety.

The incident is reported to have occured when Narayan tried to take a U-turn at the Lokhandwala circle in his Mercedes car. Police officials have taken the singer for a medical examination. Aditya Narayan also performs as an actor, television host and composer. Further details on the accident remain awaited.

Mumbai: Singer Aditya Narayan was detained by Versova police station after he hit a rickshaw at Andheri's Lokhandwala circle earlier today. Case registered against him under section 338 & 279 IPC. Rickshaw driver and passenger were injured in the incident. — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2018

The accident is not Aditya Narayan's first scuffle with the law. In October last year, Narayan landed in trouble after he misbehaved with a staff member of the budget passenger carrier, IndiGo.

According to the airline, Narayan was asked to pay Rs 13,000 for the excess baggage he was carrying on the Raipur-Mumbai flight, which he blatantly refused and thereafter used "unparliamentary language" with a female staff member. Narayan, however, apologised later and avoided charges.

Also Read: Aditya Narayan: We Abuse And It Becomes Breaking News

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Trending Video