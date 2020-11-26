Mumbai: Smooth testing at CSMIA airport with system already in place

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) appeared to be two steps ahead of the curve on Wednesday as COVID-19 testing rules for passengers from high-risk states came into effect. With testing facilities available since September 6, the airport was well-prepared for the latest rules.

RT-PCR tests were made available at the airport on September 6 as they were mandatory for international travellers with no test reports. They were made available to those departing and to non-travellers in October. "We have been well prepared because we have started everything well in advance," said an airport official. "Monday's SOPs didn't come as a shock as we did not have to scramble to arrange for services."



Since the protocol is the same as the one for international passengers, the airport did not have to prepare anew

CSMIA has a total testing capacity of an average 3,000-5,000 passengers daily. Since the service started, 8,000 passengers — 6,910 men and 1,090 women — have taken the RT-PCR test and around 100 tested positive.

Also Read: Day 1 of COVID-19 testing: Shock and denial at stations, open season on roads

In November, the CSMIA started offering an 'enhanced experience' for passengers who opted for RT-PCR tests by giving them packaged unlimited delicacies and free WiFi service as they waited for the reports — which take around eight hours to come.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news