Mumbai: Somaiya college student collapses, dies during rope game on sports day

Representational Image

Jibin Sunny, 19, second year student of Somaiya College of Nursing collapsed and died while playing a game of tug-of-war with his classmates on sports day on Friday. The security staff rushed Jibin to Rajawadi Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

The Tilak Nagar police station has registered an accidental death report in the case while the post marten report is awaited. One of the students who was present at the ground, said, "It was Day 2 of the sports event and a game of tug-of-war was going on. Jibin was standing at the beginning of the line and he had slung the rope around his neck. But, he suddenly collapsed. When he did not respond to his name, he was even given CPR at the spot, to no avail. He was then rushed to the hospital."

Jibin was the only child of OP and Daisy Sunny, residents of Wagale Estate in Thane. His mother is a nurse at a local hospital, while his father, who works in Dubai, is currently here as he had injured his leg in an accident.

"Jibin was a very active, healthy and jovial youngster. This is a very strange incident. He was not unwell nor had any medical condition that could have led to such a sudden death. Doctors are suspecting cardiac arrest. But a detailed post marten report will reveal what exactly happened," shared a relative who was at Rajawadi Hospital.

