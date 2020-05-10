Mumbai: Spotted deer crashes through roof in Powai after being chased by leopard

The spotted deer taking residence in the house of a slum where it had fallen in Powai. All Pictures/RAWW

In an unusual resue operation, NGO RAWW along with its volunteers and Forest Department officials rescued a spotted deer, which had fallen inside a house through the rooftop of a house in the slum pocket near IIT Powai.

While speaking to mid-day, Honorary Wildlife Warden of Thane, Pawan Sharma from NGO RAWW said, "Yesterday we recieved a call from Powai informing that there is a spotted deer that has fallen inside a neighbours house breaking the rooftop."

Sharma believes that the large herbivore ended up in a tough spot suspected after a chase from its predator the leopard in a slum adjacent to IIT Powai.



The deer was rescued by a seven member team from Mumbai Range of the Forest Department and NGO RAWW

"In another swiftest joint rescue operation, the deer was safely rescued from the house in between a mob of hundreds of slum dwellers by a seven member team from Mumbai Range of the Forest Department and RAWW. It was immediately taken to Sanjay Gandhi National Park's (SGNP) Rescue Centre in our wildlife ambulance for its further medical examination and rehabilitation. Kudos to our team for the timely intervension and a quick rescue," added Sharma.

