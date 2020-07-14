Mumbai students ace CBSE Std XII exams, many toppers this year

Shubhangi Sahai, from DPS Nerul, scored 99 per cent in Science stream; Anant scored 98.2 per cent in Humanities stream without joining coaching classes; Neeyati Fitkariwala, from DPS Nerul, scored 98.6 per cent in Commerce stream and Devyani Srivastava from R N Podar School scored 97.8 per cent in Humanities stream

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared Class XII results on Monday. The surprising factor of the result was not only the announcement but also the increased passing percentage and the high number of students scoring above 90 and 95 per cent.

State records 90.30 passing percentage

From the total of 11,92,961 candidates who appeared, 10,59,080 passed — recording a passing percentage of 88.78 per cent which is much higher than last year's 83.40 per cent. In Maharashtra, a total of 20,552 students appeared for the exam out of which 18,577 passed the examination recording a passing percentage of 90.39 per cent.

While the overall passing percentage saw a whopping increase of 5.38 per cent, Pune region recorded a passing percentage of 90.24 per cent, ranking tenth on the list of total 16 regions. Trivandrum region topped the list with a passing percentage of 97.67 per cent.

'Board has done a fair job'

"Students might have been expecting a much lenient checking since it was based on the formula, but the board has done a fair job and the results are justified. Commerce students had a little disadvantage as their Business Studies paper was cancelled where everyone expects to score good marks. Instead, they were evaluated on average in accounts and economics which are considered tough subjects," said Raj Aloni, principal of Ramsheth Thakur Public School.

Top scorers from city

While the CBSE did not declare any merit list, mid-day takes a look at some of the high scorers from the city.

Shubhangi Sahai, from DPS Nerul, scored whooping 99 per cent and emerged among the high scorers from Science stream in the city. "Thankfully I could appear for all papers, unlike other streams and the result has been rewarding," said Shubhangi who wants to pursue economics as a field of interest for her career. Neeyati Fitkariwala, also from DPS Nerul, Commerce stream scored 98.6 per cent while Geetika Sharma topped Humanities with 97.8 per cent.

Anant Khazanchi from Bal Bharti School scored 98.2 per cent in Humanities stream without joining coaching classes. "My school teachers played a very important role in my studies along with my self-study," he said.

Devyani Srivastava from R N Podar School scored 97.8 per cent in Humanities stream. At R N Podar School, Radhika Balasubramaniam topped Science stream with 98.8 per cent while Aafiyh Shaikh topped Commerce with 98.2 per cent.

Anushree Wagh — 98.2 per cent and Riddhi Kadam - 97.8 per cent from Rajhans Vidyalaya topped Science and Commerce streams respectively.

Overcoming the challenges

Varun Manoj — a visually challenged student from the DPS Nerul has set an inspiring example by scoring 95.8 per cent in Commerce stream. "I used a lot of e-content such as soft copies of textbooks, audiobooks among all. My assignments projects homework I did mainly on my laptop. The school has been of great support," said Varun adding that for board exams he appeared for papers with help of writers after a considerable amount of practice because it is a bit different experience than using technology.

