Mumbai: Students develop apps for physically challenged, win contest

Six children from Mumbai, all below 12 years of age, were among 26 winners of an app development competition – WhiteHat Jr app – through which they got a chance to present their ideas and interact with innovators from Silicon Valley. The apps created by the students provide solutions to real world problems and include ideas like sign language for the hearing impaired, vision check-ups, remote communication between students and teachers to name a few. The six city kids were among the 26 who were chosen from over 7,000 entries that came in from different countries.



Hirranyaa Rajani

Seven-year-old Hirranyaa Rajani has created an app that translates common phrases into sign language. Rajani, whose brother is dependent on a wheelchair, always wanted to help those who are physically challenged. "Once during my commute from school to home I saw a group of youngsters interacting with each other through hand-gestures. After speaking to my mother I understood how people with hearing problems depend on sign language. While they can communicate amongst themselves, they face issues while interacting with others. So I thought of developing an app that can help other people to communicate with them by understanding sign language," shared Rajani.



Abhimanyu Singh

Abhimanyu Singh, 12, too has developed an app to assist the physically challenged. "My app – P(r)ep Talk – is based on a simple tech solution to resolve the struggles of physically challenged people, who depend on writers for their exams. This app developed with speech-to-text dictation technology could make them self-reliant test takers. It can also function as a registry for volunteer writers by creating a database and connecting students with special needs with prospective human writers in their locality."

"When kids are equipped with the right set of tools to learn in environments that don't restrict their creativity, the results are always great," said Karan Bajaj, founder and CEO, WhiteHat Jr and added that this was the idea behind the concept of this Silicon Valley programme of the organisation, which has been working in the sector of providing app development knowledge to school children.

