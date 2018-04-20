Mumbai: Students panic as some colleges download 'wrong' BMM paper

Some colleges download 'Press Laws and Ethics' paper of the old pattern instead of the new one; MU assures uniform evaluation



Students in Mutha college found out they'd given a different paper only after the exam. Representation pic

The Mumbai University was at the centre of another goof-up on Wednesday, except this time it wasn't the varsity's fault. Some final-year Bachelors of Mass Media (BMM) students appearing for the 'Press Laws and Ethics' paper got the question paper in the old pattern instead of the new one. Turns out, colleges had downloaded the wrong paper from MU's website.

Not a lot of difference

"Students who appeared for the paper in Mutha college in Kalyan faced this problem. They got to know about the different paper when they discussed it with students from our college appearing elsewhere for their exams. The students from Mutha college were given the old pattern question paper, which caused panic among them," shared a professor from an Ulhasnagar college.

Different patterns of question paper are evaluated differently, too. "Thankfully, there is not much of a difference in the syllabus, which is why students were able to attempt questions," said another professor from a Chembur college. A student shared, "While appearing for paper, the questions did not seem unknown. However, when I got to know all my other batchmates have appeared for a different question paper, I was shocked, as something like this never happens."

MU reassures

Vinod Malale, MU's PRO for the examination section and officiating registrar, said, "A few colleges approached us with this complaint. The university uploads all question papers on a link, from where colleges have to download them. On the link, one can see question papers of all examinations scheduled for the day. A few colleges downloaded papers of the old pattern even as students appearing for the exam were from the new one. However, since there is no difference in the syllabus, it is not a big issue. Evaluation will be done uniformly for all as per the new pattern, so students won't face any issue."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates