Mumbai: Suburban, goods trains derail in separate incidents at Atgaon and Jasai

n two separate incidents in the past 12 hours, a goods train engine hit a boulder and derailed near Jasai on Friday night and an EMU train derailed near Atgaon station on the Kalyan-Kasara section on Saturday morning. In both cases, there were no injuries or casualties.

Suburban train derailed near Atgaon

Central Railway chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar confirmed both the incidents to Mid-Day.

Oops! This one is quite a dramatic pic of the incident that occurred last night of a goods train loco near Jasai on the freight line on @Central_Railway. No injuries or casualties. pic.twitter.com/Jqp3ft3fDL — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) September 19, 2020

At Jasai, the engine hit a boulder at around 10:30 pm on Friday and got derailed, while the local train incident occurred at 7:28 am on Saturday near Atgaon station.

Goods train hits boulder near Jasai

"One trolley of a suburban train derailed near Atgaon station on Kalyan-Kasara section of Mumbai division at 7:28 am and there were no injuries or casualties. Breakdown trains from Igatpuri and Kalyan had reached the site for rerailing operation in time and senior officials were at site for supervision. The cause of the derailment is under investigation,” Sutar said.

