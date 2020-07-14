Mumbai: Sumit Thakur takes charge as Western Railway's new chief PRO

Sumit Thakur, a 2010-batch officer from the Indian Railway Service of Engineers took charge as the Chief Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Western Railway at his office at Western Railways head office at Churchgate station building on Tuesday.

Thakur has worked on various important assignments pertaining to track maintenance and smooth operation of Mumbai's suburban trains, especially during monsoon season, as a senior divisional engineer (South) of Mumbai Central Division of Western Railway. His role as a senior divisional engineer (South) of Mumbai Central Division, particularly holds the distinction for ensuring suitable identification of vulnerable flooding spots over Western Railway's Mumbai suburban section and fixing them with best-customised solutions during 2018 and 2019, which was highly appreciated by the administration at different levels.

Thakur's contribution towards improving riding quality with enhanced engineering standards and betterment of track maintenance through systematic planning and effective execution of mega blocks won him various prestigious awards, including the most coveted General Manager's Award twice in 2015 and 2019.

Thakur completed his B.Tech in Civil Engineering in 2009 from National Institute of Technology, Patna. He has also done a master's in Structural Engineering from IIT Delhi in 2011. He joined railway service as assistant divisional engineer of Western Railway's Mumbai Central Division in 2012 and worked in this capacity up to June 2015.

From July 2015 to July 2017, he worked as divisional engineer of Rajkot division of WR. Afterward, he was posted again in the Mumbai Central division of WR, where he has rich experience of working as a divisional engineer and senior divisional engineer (South).

Thakur has also undergone a special training course regarding high-speed trains in Japan in 2017. Prior to his posting as CPRO/ WR, he was working as Sr DEN (South) in the Mumbai Central Division of WR. He has a keen interest in creative excellence along with fields of music, movies, and sports.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news