Mumbai: Surekha Varicose Veins introduces brazilian treatment for spider veins

CLaCS is a painless procedure done under local anaesthesia

Dr Ashish Dhadas explaining Spider Viens treatment using new ClaCs technique introduce in Mumbai

Surekha Varicose Veins Mumbai introduces CLaCS (Cryo Laser and Cryo Sclerotherapy) for the first time in India. CLaCS is a revolutionary Brazilian treatment for spider veins and small varicose veins of the leg. Spider Veins and Varicose Veins is a common problem affecting the general population throughout the world.

In India, it is estimated that around 25-30 per cent of females and 10-15 per cent of males suffer from this disease. However, the majority of the patients who suffer from Varicose Veins are unaware of the disease pathology and the complications it can lead to. Moreover, many family physicians and consultants to fail to impress the need for early intervention in these patients. Valuable time (months/years) is lost in alternative therapy of various oils, oral medications, and ill-designed stockings. Many patients present late with complications such as pigmentation, ulceration or superficial vein thrombosis. A problem which could have been nipped in the bud reaches irreversible stages.

Weak valves in the leg veins are the main reason for the formation of varicose veins. The hereditary tendency is seen in nearly 80 per cent cases. People involved in prolonged standing such as teachers, shop keepers, traffic policemen are more like to suffer from them. In many females, varicose veins start after pregnancy and progress over a while if not diagnosed and treated on time.

Dr Ashish Dhadas, Varicose Veins expert, Surekha Varicose Veins Mumbai said, "Over the past six years since its inception, Surekha Varicose Veins Clinic has examined and counselled more than 3,000 patients of spider and varicose veins. Out of these more than 500 have been successfully treated."

"Surekha Varicose Veins Clinic now offers the Cryo Laser and Cryo Sclerotherapy (CLaCS) procedure. It is a revolutionary Brazilian technique for the treatment of small varicose veins and spider veins of the legs. CLaCS is a combination of different technologies like augmented reality, transdermal laser, sclerotherapy and skin cooling for local anaesthesia," Dr.Ashish Dhadas added.

Almost 95 per cent of patients with spider veins are females. These veins are cosmetically disfiguring. However, due to lack of awareness and not many treatment options, many females tend to ignore them. In some cases, these spider veins too can cause symptoms such as pain, heaviness, burning or itching. They can progress to larger varicose veins too.

