Mumbai: Tata Lit Live fest calls off session featuring Noam Chomsky, Vijay Prashad

A dialogue session between renowned American linguist Noam Chomsky and Indian historian Vijay Prashad, which was one of the key highlights in this year's on-going Tata LitFest, was cancelled abruptly by the organisers of the event in Mumbai. The last-minute cancellation prompted Chomsky and co-panellist Vijay Prashad to issue a joint statement on Friday.

The programme scheduled to take place at 9 pm IST on November 20, featured a virtual discussion between Prasadh and Chomsky on the latter's new book, Internationalism or Extinction.

In the joint statement, Chomsky and Prashad stated that in September, they were invited by the Mumbai (Tata) LitFest to participate in a "dialogue" about Chomsky’s new book.

Mumbai's celebrated literature festival Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai Litfest which is now in its 11th year went virtual due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic this year. The event that started on November 16 and concludes on November 22, features a two-day children's festival which will have some sessions for kids with special needs.

This year's participants list include Nobel Laureate Sir Roger Penrose; the father of modern linguistics Noam Chomsky; acclaimed authors Ian McEwan, Martin Amis, Lord Jeffrey Archer, Ruskin Bond, Shashi Tharoor, Shobhaa De, former RBI Governor Dr. Raghuram Rajan and historian Ramachandra Guha to name a few.