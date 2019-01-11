Mumbai team need a coach like Ramakant Achrekar: Sharad Pawar

cricket

Former BCCI chief Sharad Pawar is flanked by Pravin Amre (left) and Sachin Tendulkar at a condolence meeting for coach Ramakant Achrekar at the Shivaji Park Gymkhana yesterday. Pic/Ashish Raje

Mumbai Cricket Association's (MCA) former president Sharad Pawar expressed the need for a coach like Ramakant Achrekar to help the struggling Mumbai team. "I am disturbed. The performance of the Mumbai team evokes restlessness among those who are passionate about it. If we have to change then Mumbai desperately needs a coach like Achrekar," said Pawar at a condolence meeting organised by Shivaji Park Gymkhana yesterday to honour the departed coach. Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli were present too. Achrekar passed away on January 2 at the age of 87.

Pawar felt Achrekar's famous students should carry forward his legacy. "Sachin and Vinod told me that they are giving time towards this. If these two and their colleagues give time, I am confident Achrekar's legacy will be carried forward," Pawar said. Tendulkar conveyed a strong message to current coaches while speaking of his best-loved coach. "Sir sent out a big message that coaching doesn't mean making changes. Had my grip been changed, I would not have played for so long. When I started playing, we had just one bat, which belonged to Ajit [Tendulkar]. It was big and my grip was bottom-handed.

"Sir observed this and told me to hold the bat a little higher. Sir observed me and said it wasn't working because I was not having control and my shots were not going right. Sir told me to forget whatever he had said and asked me to continue with my old grip," Tendulkar recalled.

