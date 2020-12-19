Mumbai: Teen held after his speeding Mercedes kills Zomato delivery boy

Early Friday morning, a teenage motorist speeding on an Oshiwara road lost control of his vehicle which climbed over a divider and rammed into a 19-year-old biker who died after being dragged for several meters. The deceased, a delivery boy, had joined Zomato just two days back to help the family financially. Locals have alleged that several accidents have taken place on the spot and they have even complained to the BMC numerous times but nothing has been done about it yet.



Satish Parashnath Gupta, the deceased; (right) Taiffur Shaikh, who was at the wheel

The deceased has been identified as Satish Parashnath Gupta, a Zomato delivery boy and a resident of Adarsh Nagar in Jogeshwari West. The driver of the Mercedes car is 19-year-old student, Taiffur Tavir Shaikh, a resident of Lokhandwala. We registered a case of rash driving and negligence against Taiffur, who was released on bail after being produced in court, Senior Inspector Dayanand Bangar of Oshiwara police station said.



Sunil Gupta, a security guard, points to the divider where the accident happened

The incident occurred around 2.30 am when Taiffur was driving home his two relatives who had arrived from Hyderabad. When he reached between Vaibhav Circle and P Tandon Road, the speeding car suddenly climbed over a small divider and hit Satish who was coming from the opposite side.

Satish's head got stuck between the wheel and the bonnet and was dragged for around 50 metres. Taiffur immediately hired a rickshaw and rushed Gupta to Kokilaben Hospital where he was declared dead.

Satish's mother Geeta Gupta said, "At 11 pm on Thursday, Satish left home for work after dinner. Around 3 am, we received a call from a relative that Satish had met with an accident and was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital. I rushed there and learnt that he had died. My son had completed Std X last year and had joined Zomato just two days back to help the family financially."

Sunil Gupta, a security guard at Sagar Society in Oshiwara who witnessed the accident, said, "Due to this divider, many accidents have taken place here. The society and shopkeepers have complained many times to the BMC to remove this divider, but it did not take any action."

A shopkeeper said, "We complained to the BMC and the police to remove the divider that is uneven. But, no action has been taken yet." K West ward Assistant Commissioner of Vishwas Mote did not respond to mid-day's request for comment. Once the news spread on social media, actor Sonu Sood rushed to the Oshiwara police station to help the victim's family.

2.30 am

Time the accident took place

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news