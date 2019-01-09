Mumbai teenage cricketer accused of sexual misconduct against teammate

cricket

The incident came to light after the team manager highlighted the alleged sexual misconduct in his report that was submitted to the MCA recently

A Teenaged cricketer is likely to face heat from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) for alleged sexual misconduct during the U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy quarter-final against Uttar Pradesh in Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh), where Mumbai suffered an innings and 31-run defeat in the December 22-25 four-day encounter.

The incident came to light after the team manager highlighted the alleged sexual misconduct in his report that was submitted to the MCA recently. MCA officials confirmed to mid-day that the incident did take place. The association's authorities called for a disciplinary meeting yesterday, but cancelled it since the teenaged cricketer is out of town for some friendly Twenty20 games.

"We will have the meeting once he is back and hear his view before taking any decision. It is a serious issue and the MCA won't take it lightly," an MCA official said.

The father of the young cricketer in question accepted that his child has committed a serious mistake.

"We will accept whatever punishment the MCA will decide on. We have faith in the MCA and I am sure they will also consider that he is a minor and take a decision considering his future. We will start counselling sessions for our child," the father assured. mid-day has learnt that a prank led to the ugly act.

