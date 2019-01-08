Mumbai Crime: Businessman arrested for molesting woman on Mumbai-bound flight

crime

Sahar Police book 65-year-old under Section 354 of IPC for allegedly molesting a female co-passenger onboard a Vistara Airlines flight on Monday

Andheri: A 65-year-old Delhi based businessmen identified as Anilkumar Shrinanakaram Mulchandani was arrested by the Sahar Police for allegedly molesting a female co-passenger on board Vistara airlines which was heading to Mumbai from Delhi. The incident took place on Monday afternoon.

An officer from Sahar Police station said, "The woman complainant is a housewife who was travelling from Delhi to Mumbai via Vistara airlines on Monday. In her complaint, the woman said that after the flight took off, she noticed that her co-passenger was trying to touch her inappropriately. She informed a crew member about the incident and the accused was shifted to another seat."

After the flight landed in Mumbai, a case was registered with the Sahar Police based on the complaint of the woman and the accused person was arrested and booked under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A Vistara Spokesperson told mid-day, "There was an incident involving two customers onboard UK995 operating Delhi-Mumbai on January 7, 2019. We are extending our full support to the authorities in investigating the matter. Ensuring safety, security, and peace of mind of our customers is of paramount importance to us,"

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates