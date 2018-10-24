Passenger on Bangkok to Mumbai flight held for molesting woman

crime

Representational picture

A passenger on a flight from Bangkok to Mumbai was arrested by the police on Tuesday for allegedly molesting a woman advocate mid-air. The arrested accused has been identified as Chandra Tripathi, 30, who was returning from a trip to Thailand. As per sources, the incident occurred around 3.30 am on Tuesday.

According to the police, when the flight took off from Bangkok airport and passengers were told to turn off the lights, Tripathi, who was seated next to the woman, allegedly touched her inappropriately. When she shouted at him and complained to the crew, she was moved to another seat.

A police officer told mid-day that when the flight arrived at Mumbai airport, the woman took the help of CISF personnel and approached the Sahar police, who arrested Tripathi. He is a top official in a book publishing firm, the police said.

