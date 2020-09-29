Mumbai: Casting Director, Actor Akshat Utkarsh Found Dead Inside His Apartment In Andheri

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

A 26-year-old casting director and actor, identified as Akshat Utkarsh, was found hanging at his residence in Andheri on Sunday night. According to Amboli police, Akshat was residing with one of his female friends as a paying guest in a society near Andheri RTO.

On Sunday night, they, as usual, had dinner before going to sleep. “At around 11 pm when his friend woke up, she found Akshat hanging from the ceiling fan in the bedroom. She immediately called the police," an officer said.

A team of police officials rushed Akshat to Kokilaben hospital where he was declared brought dead. Later, his body was shifted to Cooper hospital for autopsy, the officer added.

Preliminary enquiry and the autopsy report did not reveal any kind of foul play. During the investigation, it appeared that the deceased was depressed as there was no work from past several months due to the COVID-19 enforced lockdown.

"We have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and are enquiring the matter," said another officer.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news